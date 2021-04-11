Quito, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Ecuador opened polls Sunday as citizens began choosing their next president, deciding between a socialist protege of ex-leader Rafael Correa, Andres Arauz and veteran conservative Guillermo Lasso to lead the oil-rich country through economic crisis.

"I declare this electoral day officially opened," the president of the National Electoral Council (CNE), Diana Atamaint, told representatives of the state, diplomats and international observers in Quito at 7.00 am local time (1200 GMT).