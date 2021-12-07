UrduPoint.com

Pope Cautions Over 'interpretation' Of Abuse Report

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 12:10 AM

Pope cautions over 'interpretation' of abuse report

Aboard the Papal Plane, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Pope Francis urged caution Monday in the "interpretation" of a damning report into child sexual abuse by French Catholic clergy, saying a "historical situation" must be viewed in context.

A landmark inquiry overseen by an independent commission confirmed in October extensive sexual abuse of minors by priests in France dating from the 1950s to 2020.

"When we do this kind of study, we must be attentive to the interpretation we make of it," the 84-year-old pontiff told reporters onboard his flight back from a trip to Greece.

"Abuse 100 years ago, 70 years ago, was brutality. But the way it was experienced is not the same as today," he said.

"For example, in the case of abuse in the church, the attitude was to cover it up -- an attitude that unfortunately still exists today in a large number of families.

" He added that the "historical situation" must be interpreted by the standards of the time.

The pope, who after the publication of the report expressed his "shame", revealed he had not read it himself but would discuss it with French bishops when they visited him later this month.

Dealing with the avalanche of revelations about sexual abuse by priests was one of the biggest challenges that Francis faced when he was elected pope in 2013.

Francois Devaux, head of a victims' association in France, expressed incredulity at the pope's "distressing" lack of interest in the French inquiry.

"This will show everyone that the pope is at the heart of the problem," Devaux told AFP, labelling his comments as "ignorance, stupidity and denial".

Related Topics

France Same Greece October 2020 Church From

Recent Stories

UN Confirms Plan to Circumvent Taliban to Deliver ..

UN Confirms Plan to Circumvent Taliban to Deliver Over $250Mln in Afghan Aid

29 seconds ago
 E-cigarettes less addictive than cigarettes: study ..

E-cigarettes less addictive than cigarettes: study

30 seconds ago
 US would give 'positive response' to troop boost r ..

US would give 'positive response' to troop boost request over Ukraine threat: se ..

32 seconds ago
 Zaidi meets IMO Secretary General

Zaidi meets IMO Secretary General

33 seconds ago
 US Has Intensive Talks on Collective Russia Sancti ..

US Has Intensive Talks on Collective Russia Sanctions With European Partners - O ..

35 seconds ago
 Maryland Introduces Emergency Legislation to Curb ..

Maryland Introduces Emergency Legislation to Curb Gun Violence in Baltimore - Go ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.