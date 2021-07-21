UrduPoint.com
President, Begum Alvi Visit Darul Ehsaas Orphanage, PIMS

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 04:50 PM

President, Begum Alvi visit Darul Ehsaas orphanage, PIMS

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi along with Begum Samina Alvi Wednesday visited Dar-ul-Ehsaas orphanage and exchanged Eid greetings with the children.

They also visited Pakistan institute of Medical sciences (PIMS) to inquire after the health of patients.

During visit to orphanage, the president exchanged views with the children and told them that the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) was very kind to children and always cared for the orphans.

He underscored the need of taking care of the orphans and poor people, said a press release.

The president observed that through caring of poor and weak segments of society, the real essence of Riasat-e-Madina could be revived.

He stressed upon the children to work hard and take care of each other, besides, developing qualities of speaking truth.

For the development of Pakistan, education and health of its children were of prime importance, he noted.

The president was briefed on different arrangements made in the orphanage which were appreciated by him.

Later, the president along with Begum Alvi also paid a visit to PIMS, where he was briefed by the hospital administration.

They took round of different wards and especially visited children's ward to inquire after their health.

The president also talked to different patients and prayed for their early recovery. He said that ailing people should be remembered on the joyous occasion of Eid.

He also expressed his satisfaction on the arrangements made in the hospital.

