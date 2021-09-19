UrduPoint.com

Pro-Kremlin Party Leading Vote With 39%: Early Results

Sumaira FH 21 seconds ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 11:50 PM

Pro-Kremlin party leading vote with 39%: early results

Moscow, Sept 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :President Vladimir Putin's United Russia party was leading in the country's parliamentary election with 39 percent of the vote, according to first results announced after polling stations closed on Sunday.

The vote was held in the wake of a crackdown on the opposition and independent media that saw Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny jailed and his organisations banned.

With just more than 10 percent of votes counted, United Russia had received 39.2 percent, Russia's central election commission said.

The Communists followed with 24.7 percent and the nationalist LDPR party with 9.5 percent.

In the last elections to the lower house State Duma in 2016, United Russia received 54.

2 percent of the vote and the Communists 13.3 percent.

The Communists were likely given a boost by Navalny's "Smart Voting" strategy, which advised voters who to support to have the best hope of defeating Kremlin-aligned politicians.

In this election most of its voting list consisted of Communist Party candidates.

The last polling stations closed in the exclave region of Kaliningrad at 1800 GMT, ending elections that were held across three days both in-person and online.

Turnout was at 45 percent according to the latest figures released by the election commission at 1500 GMT.

Related Topics

Election Russia Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Vladimir Putin Kaliningrad Sunday 2016 Media Best Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE achieves 62% hotel occupancy rate in H1 2021 o ..

UAE achieves 62% hotel occupancy rate in H1 2021 outperforming 10 other major gl ..

1 hour ago
 flydubai signs AED100 million agreement with Saudi ..

Flydubai signs AED100 million agreement with Saudi Ground Services Company

2 hours ago
 Dubai Tourism provides platform for stakeholders t ..

Dubai Tourism provides platform for stakeholders to get key insights into EXPO 2 ..

3 hours ago
 ADSC, ADNOC unveil three major announcements for t ..

ADSC, ADNOC unveil three major announcements for the 2021 ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marath ..

3 hours ago
 RTA leads the world in lifecycle of asset manageme ..

RTA leads the world in lifecycle of asset management: Study

3 hours ago
 flydubai expands its operations to Romania

Flydubai expands its operations to Romania

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.