UrduPoint.com

Punjab Arts Council Organizes Painting, Sculpture Competitions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Punjab Arts Council organizes painting, sculpture competitions

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :Punjab Arts Council (PAC) organized a painting and sculpture competition in connection with the Gandhara Festival.

While speaking on the occasion, Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmed said that events based on art and culture were the hallmarks of any nation and region and were a source of wholesome entertainment.

"Nations who forget their identity are doomed to destruction", adding Punjab was the land of beautiful cultural colours, and the cultural traditions of Punjab were the crown of the society.

He added that Arts Council was a pioneer in promoting Punjab's traditions, culture, and civilization.

The children participating in the competition beautifully captured the different eras and buildings of the Gandhara civilization on the canvas.

In the sculpture competition, the children wonderfully made Gautam Buddha statues.

In the painting competition, Muhammad Saad Jan won the first position, Tabsum took second place, and Sara Khan won third.

Bu Ali won first prize in the sculpture competition, while Muhammad Faizan Gohar and Muhammad Saleem came second and third, respectively.

Abbas Shah, Misbah Uddin Qazi, Muhammad Azeem Iqbal and Aftab Ahmad Chengezi performed the duties of judges in the competitions.

Meanwhile, a musical night was organized with Rahat Bano Multanikar, the daughter of famous singer Suriya Multani, who performed a beautiful song and delighted the audience.

A large number of people participated in the musical night. During the Gandhara Festival, the performance of the Swiss Band will be held on Saturday at 3 pm, while the historical drama of "Ashok Samrat" will be held at 6 pm.

Related Topics

Punjab Sara Khan

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 8: Six future stars selected for supplemen ..

HBL PSL 8: Six future stars selected for supplementary round

19 minutes ago
 PCB announces details of ticket prices for HBL PSL ..

PCB announces details of ticket prices for HBL PSL 8 edition

21 minutes ago
 UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF leads delegation ..

UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF leads delegation to Serbia to strengthen coope ..

1 hour ago
 Crescent Model Higher Secondary school students vi ..

Crescent Model Higher Secondary school students visit UVAS

2 hours ago
 Sheep & goat farmers of Quetta trained on ‘Wool ..

Sheep & goat farmers of Quetta trained on ‘Wool Marketing, Cutting & Breed of ..

2 hours ago
 UAE a global example of promoting values of peace, ..

UAE a global example of promoting values of peace, tolerance: Abdullah bin Bayya ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.