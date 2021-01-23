Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday offered his condolences on the death of US tv and radio broadcaster Larry King, the Kremlin's spokesman said.

"King repeatedly interviewed Putin. The president has always appreciated his great professionalism and unquestioned journalistic authority," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying by state RIA Novosti news agency.