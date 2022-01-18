Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin will host his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi in Moscow on Wednesday, the Kremlin said, amid talks aimed at reviving the Iran nuclear deal.

The leaders will discuss the "whole range of issues of bilateral cooperation", including the 2015 deal that offered Tehran sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear programme, the Kremlin said in a statement.