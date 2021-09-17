Putin votes online from isolation after Covid contact

Moscow, Sept 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin voted online in a parliamentary election, a state-television broadcast showed Friday, after he announced this week he was self-isolating due to a coronavirus outbreak at the Kremlin.

"As you can see ... I have fulfilled my civic duty online," Putin said in a broadcast, in which he also urged Russians to "make your choice".