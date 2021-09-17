Putin Votes Online From Isolation After Covid Contact
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 07:20 PM
Moscow, Sept 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin voted online in a parliamentary election, a state-television broadcast showed Friday, after he announced this week he was self-isolating due to a coronavirus outbreak at the Kremlin.
"As you can see ... I have fulfilled my civic duty online," Putin said in a broadcast, in which he also urged Russians to "make your choice".