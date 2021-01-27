UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Warns Against Tech Giants Becoming Competitors To States

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 06:20 PM

Putin warns against tech giants becoming competitors to states

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday warned against the increasing influence of large technology companies, which he said are "competing" with states.

His comments came as Russia ramps up pressure on the activities of foreign internet companies, which are not subject to state censorship unlike the majority of the country's media outlets.

"These are not just economic giants. In some areas they are already de facto competing with the state," Putin said during his address to the Davos virtual economic summit.

The Russian leader said it is unclear where the line is between a "succesful global business" and "attempts to crudely, at their own discretion, control society".

"We just saw it all in the United States," he added, referring to riots earlier this month in Washington led by supporters of then US President Donald Trump.

Moscow earlier this week accused US tech giants of interfering in Russia's internal affairs, in particular during anti-government protests led by supporters of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on Saturday.

Ahead of the rallies, Russia's media watchdog Roskomnadzor ordered several online platforms, including YouTube and Instagram, to delete posts by users calling for protesters to attend demonstrations.

On Wednesday, the chairman of the lower house State Duma's foreign interference committee, Vasily Piskaryov, said that the head of TikTok's Russian branch had been invited to parliament for a conversation.

Piskaryov was cited by the TASS news agency as saying that "questions had piled up" about the China-based video-sharing service.

In recent months, TikTok has emerged as a popular platform for young Russians to express their political views.

Hashtags dedicated to Navalny have been trending on TikTok, garnering more than 1.5 billion views, after the anti-corruption campaigner was jailed on his return to Russia from Germany.

Related Topics

Internet Riots Technology Business Russia Washington Parliament Trump Germany Young Vladimir Putin United States YouTube Media All From Billion Instagram

Recent Stories

Bakhtarwar Bhutto’s Mehndi function will be held ..

26 minutes ago

PIA pilots see UFOs during flights from Karachi to ..

41 minutes ago

PIA strikes out-of –court settlement for release ..

1 hour ago

PLL saves $30 million in sensible buying of 3 LNG ..

1 hour ago

Target set to achieve 20 per cent RE share in tota ..

1 hour ago

PST to observe Ashra Kashmir from February 1 to 10 ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.