Qatar Reports 981 New COVID-19 Cases,191,979 In Total

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 02:40 PM

Qatar reports 981 new COVID-19 cases,191,979 in total

DOHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :The Qatari Health Ministry on Tuesday announced 981 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 191,979, the official Qatar news Agency (QNA) reported.

Meanwhile, 593 more recovered from the virus, bringing the overall recoveries to 170,787, while the fatalities increased by five to 340, according to a ministry statement quoted by QNA.

A total of 1,814,379 persons in Qatar have taken lab tests for COVID-19 so far, while the total number of vaccine doses administered is 1,131,631.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

