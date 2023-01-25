Qatar Strongly Condemns Tearing of Copy of the Holy Quran by an Extremist in Netherlands

DOHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :The State of Qatar has condemned and denounced in the strongest terms the tearing of a copy of the Holy Quran by an extremist in The Hague, Netherlands, confirming that this act fuels the feelings of more than two billion Muslims all over the world.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs warned from allowing the repetition of such behavior under the pretext of freedom of expression, calling on the world community to double their efforts and take responsibility to stop such deliberate insults and repeated acts.