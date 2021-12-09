Qatari, Armenian leaders discuss improving cooperation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DOHA, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Armenian President Armen Sarkissian on Thursday discussed ways to improve cooperation between their countries.

The two leaders met in Doha during Sarkissian's official visit to Qatar, according to a statement by the emir's office.

They discussed cooperation between the two countries and development in various fields, in addition to a number of issues of common interests, the statement said.

In a Twitter post on Wednesday, the Armenian president said he arrived in Qatar on a "working visit" to meet the Qatari emir and discuss with him "the agenda of strengthening ties and developing relations" between the two countries "in the context of regional developments."