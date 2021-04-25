Rain, snow hit many provinces of Mongolia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Rain and snow have been hitting many provinces of Mongolia after strong winds and dust storms swept through large parts of the country on Saturday, the country's National Agency for Meteorology and Environmental Monitoring said Sunday.

As of Sunday morning, western provinces of Bayan-Ulgii, Govi-Altai and Zavkhan, northern provinces of Khuvsgul, Selenge and Bulgan, and central provinces of Arkhangai, Uvurkhangai and Tuv have seen 1-36 cm of snow, the weather monitoring agency said in a statement.

Meanwhile, several regions of the country, including capital Ulan Bator, provinces of Selenge and Darkhan-Uul in the north, and provinces of Dundgovi and Umnugovi in the south have been witnessing the first rainfall of this year, according to the agency.

The agency said that the snow and rain are expected to continue for several days.