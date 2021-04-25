UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rain, Snow Hit Many Provinces Of Mongolia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 12:00 PM

Rain, snow hit many provinces of Mongolia

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Rain and snow have been hitting many provinces of Mongolia after strong winds and dust storms swept through large parts of the country on Saturday, the country's National Agency for Meteorology and Environmental Monitoring said Sunday.

As of Sunday morning, western provinces of Bayan-Ulgii, Govi-Altai and Zavkhan, northern provinces of Khuvsgul, Selenge and Bulgan, and central provinces of Arkhangai, Uvurkhangai and Tuv have seen 1-36 cm of snow, the weather monitoring agency said in a statement.

Meanwhile, several regions of the country, including capital Ulan Bator, provinces of Selenge and Darkhan-Uul in the north, and provinces of Dundgovi and Umnugovi in the south have been witnessing the first rainfall of this year, according to the agency.

The agency said that the snow and rain are expected to continue for several days.

Related Topics

Weather Snow Bulgan Mongolia Sunday

Recent Stories

Local Press: UAE&#039;s &#039;AIM for Climate&#039 ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Ministry of Economy working on new legislation to ..

11 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Egyptian president review conso ..

12 hours ago

RugbyU: French Top 14 table

11 hours ago

Protests in London against remaining UK Covid rule ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.