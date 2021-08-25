UrduPoint.com

Rain Stops Play In West Indies' Decisive Pakistan Test

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 12:20 AM

Kingston, Jamaica, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Rain interrupted play in mid-afternoon on the last day of the second and final Test between the West Indies and Pakistan at Sabina Park on Tuesday.

Set 329 for victory, the West Indies were struggling at 159 for seven when the showers intervened.

Pakistan need to win to square the series after losing the first Test by one wicket at the same venue nine days earlier.

