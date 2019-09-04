UrduPoint.com
Rams Sign Quarterback Goff To Four-year Extension

Wed 04th September 2019

Los Angeles, Sept 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :The Los Angeles Rams agreed on a four-year contract extension with Jared Goff on Tuesday, which will keep the former number one draft pick with the team until 2024.

The Rams, who had already exercised a fifth year option for Goff in April, confirmed the contract on the team's website.

No details about the value of the contract extension were revealed.

However ESPN said the deal was worth $134 million and included $110 million in guaranteed salary to Goff, an NFL record.

If confirmed, those figures would eclipse the four-year $128 million extension the Philadelphia Eagles handed Carson Wentz in June.

Wentz received $107.9 million guaranteed as part of his new contract.

Goff's lucrative new deal comes after the 24-year-old's dazzling start to his NFL career.

After a shaky first season in 2016, Goff led the Rams to the playoffs in 2017 and then took the team to the Super Bowl last season where they were beaten by the New England Patriots.

Since being drafted by the Rams three years ago, Goff has compiled 9,581 passing yards with 65 touchdowns.

