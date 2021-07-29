Re-polling in 04 PS in LA-16, Bagh-03 constituency held

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) : Jul 29 (APP):Re-polling in four polling stations of LA-16 Bagh-03 constituency of Azad Jammu Kashmir Legislative Assembly held Thursday.

Re-polling began at 8.00 in the morning and continued till 5.00 p.m without any pause.

Polling at above four polling stations was halted due to some disturbance during polling on July 25.

AJK election commission had appointed Ejaz Abbasi, Naib Tehsildar as Assistant Returning officer for conducting re-polling in four polling stations No. 42,134,135 and 136 of LA-16 Bagh-3, AJK Election Commission said.