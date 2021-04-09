Real Madrid chief Florentino Perez presents candidacy for re-election

Madrid, April 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Florentino Perez has officially presented his candidacy to be re-elected president of Real Madrid, the Spanish champions said on Friday.

Perez is the only person to put themselves forward since the window for potential candidates to apply opened a week ago.

Anyone who wishes to take on powerful Perez has until Monday to present their candidacy.

The 74-year-old, who is the head of major construction group ACS, has been president of Madrid since 2009 and has already twice been re-elected unopposed, in 2013 and 2017.

He was also the man behind Madrid's star-studded 'Galacticos' era in his first spell in charge of the club between 2000-2006.