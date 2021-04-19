UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescuers Recover Bodies Of 11 Killed In Illegal Colombian Mine

Sumaira FH 14 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 10:30 AM

Rescuers recover bodies of 11 killed in illegal Colombian mine

Bogota, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Rescuers in Colombia have recovered the bodies of 11 people killed after an illegal goldmine flooded almost a month ago, an official said Sunday.

The group was trapped on March 26, when the 17-meter (55-foot) deep shaft flooded in a heavy downpour.

"With the mining rescue team... they managed to recover the 11 bodies that are already at the disposal of the authorities," said National Mining Agency (ANM) president Juan Miguel Duran in a video sent to the press on Sunday.

The rescue -- originally expected to take less than 48 hours -- was delayed by further flooding in the area around the mine, located on the banks of the Cauca River in a rural area in northwestern Colombia.

The first bodies were recovered early Saturday morning.

Duran expressed his condolences to the victims' families and called for efforts "to avoid other tragedies."Mining accidents are common in Colombia, where income from illegally-extracted gold exceeds that from drug trafficking -- practices that funded armed groups that fought a near six-decade conflict from which the country is still recovering.

So far this year, 46 miners have died, according to the ANM, and 171 last year.

Related Topics

Died Colombia March Sunday Gold From

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 19 April 2021

29 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Indian Minister of Ext ..

8 hours ago

UAE Flag Balloon to be launched in November

9 hours ago

Fifth edition of Global Islamic Economy Summit ann ..

9 hours ago

Dubai&#039;s autism awareness campaign gathers pac ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.