UrduPoint.com

River Plate Stumble In Argentine Primera Division

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 12, 2022 | 04:50 PM

River Plate stumble in Argentine Primera division

BUENOS AIRES, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) --:River Plate continued their poor start to the Argentine Primera Division season with a goalless home draw against Atletico Tucuman on Saturday.

The hosts had 21 shots on goal but were unable to find a way past Bolivian goalkeeper Carlos Lampe, who made eight saves.

The result at the Monumental stadium leaves River 18th in the 28-team standings with two points from their first two matches of the season. Atletico Tucuman are 16th, also with two points.

Meanwhile, a late goal from Mateo Retegui earned Tigre a 1-1 home draw with Barracas Central. Bruno Sepulveda had given the visitors the lead with a 21st-minute strike.

Elsewhere, Sarmiento won 1-0 at home to Argentinos Juniors and Arsenal drew 0-0 at home to Banfield.

Related Topics

Poor Sarmiento Lead From Atletico Madrid Arsenal

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 June 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th June 2022

8 hours ago
 West Indies cricket team analyst hospitalized

West Indies cricket team analyst hospitalized

17 hours ago
 Punjab budget to be presented on June 13

Punjab budget to be presented on June 13

17 hours ago
 President condemns India on use of brutal force ag ..

President condemns India on use of brutal force against peaceful Muslim demonstr ..

17 hours ago
 Zadran brings Afghanistan T20 victory after thrill ..

Zadran brings Afghanistan T20 victory after thrilling run chase

17 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.