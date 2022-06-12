River Plate stumble in Argentine Primera division

(@FahadShabbir)

BUENOS AIRES, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) --:River Plate continued their poor start to the Argentine Primera Division season with a goalless home draw against Atletico Tucuman on Saturday.

The hosts had 21 shots on goal but were unable to find a way past Bolivian goalkeeper Carlos Lampe, who made eight saves.

The result at the Monumental stadium leaves River 18th in the 28-team standings with two points from their first two matches of the season. Atletico Tucuman are 16th, also with two points.

Meanwhile, a late goal from Mateo Retegui earned Tigre a 1-1 home draw with Barracas Central. Bruno Sepulveda had given the visitors the lead with a 21st-minute strike.

Elsewhere, Sarmiento won 1-0 at home to Argentinos Juniors and Arsenal drew 0-0 at home to Banfield.