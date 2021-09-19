UrduPoint.com

Romania's Daily COVID-19 Cases Surpass 5,000

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 02:10 PM

BUCHAREST, Sept. 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) --:Daily COVID-19 cases surpassed 5,000 in Romania on Sunday, reaching 5,388, bringing the country's total infections to 1,144,893, announced the authorities.

The pandemic has so far claimed the lives of 35,456 Romanians and a total of 1,078,434 coronavirus patients have recovered, according to the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force.

At a press conference, Adriana Pistol, director of the National Surveillance and Control Center of Transmissible Diseases, said on Saturday that insufficient vaccine coverage and non-compliance with protection measures were main causes for the surge of new cases.

Pistol warned that the daily new infections will exceed 15,000 at the end of October, if people are not willing to vaccinate or ignore protection measures.

"With a vaccine coverage of only 30 percent in the general epidemiological population, you can not control the evolution of an epidemic," she stressed.

Daily new infections in Romania exceeded 5,000 in October of last year for the first time. And the country experienced a record high daily cases of 10,269 on Nov. 18 of the year.

