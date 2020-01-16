UrduPoint.com
Ronaldo Misses Juventus Cup Tie With Bout Of Sinusitis

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 01:00 AM

Turin, Italy, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Cristiano Ronaldo was forced out of the Juventus squad for the Italian Cup game against Udinese in Turin on Wednesday evening by sinusitis, the club said.

"Cristiano was hit in the afternoon by a sinus attack and will not be attending the Allianz Stadium for tonight's match," the club tweeted less than an hour before kick off.

Italian champions Juventus do not enter the Italian Cup until the round of 16. Last season at the same stage, Ronaldo started on the bench as they beat Bologna. He did start in the quarter-finals as Juventus lost to Atalanta.

