UrduPoint.com

Rudiger Completes Move To Real Madrid From Chelsea

Faizan Hashmi Published June 02, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Rudiger completes move to Real Madrid from Chelsea

Madrid, June 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :German international defender Antonio Rudiger has joined Spanish and European champions Real Madrid from Chelsea, the two clubs confirmed on Thursday.

The 29-year-old centre-back, who was out of contract at Chelsea, has signed a four-year deal in the Spanish capital, Real announced.

In a statement on their official website, Madrid said Rudiger would be unveiled at a press conference at the club's training ground on June 20.

He is currently with the Germany squad for a series of UEFA Nations League matches, with Hansi Flick's team playing Italy away on Saturday and then taking on England and Hungary before facing Italy again on June 14.

Rudiger, who started his professional career at VfB Stuttgart, spent two seasons at Roma before joining Chelsea in 2017 for a reported 29 million ($36.

4m).

In his time at Stamford Bridge, Rudiger notably won the FA Cup in 2018 and the Europa League in 2019, although he didn't play in the latter final.

He then helped Thomas Tuchel's side to win the Champions League last year.

"We bid farewell to Antonio Rudiger as he departs Stamford Bridge with his Chelsea contract expiring, bringing to a close his five trophy-filled years with the club," the London side said in a statement.

Rudiger joins a Real side who are fresh from winning the Champions League by beating Liverpool 1-0 in last weekend's final in Paris.

He will compete with Eder Militao, David Alaba and Nacho Fernandez for a slot in the heart of the Real defence.

bur-as/pi

Related Topics

German Germany Roma London Liverpool Paris Stuttgart David Madrid Stamford Italy Hungary June 2017 2018 2019 From Real Madrid Chelsea Million

Recent Stories

realme Opens its First-ever Global Flagship Store ..

Realme Opens its First-ever Global Flagship Store Promising the Ultimate realme ..

4 minutes ago
 Jemima Khan reacts to controversy involving Johnny ..

Jemima Khan reacts to controversy involving Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

19 minutes ago

“Who introduced you ideology of three pieces?,” Maryam lashes out at Imran K ..

38 minutes ago
 Will Hollywood be ready to welcome back Johnny Dep ..

Will Hollywood be ready to welcome back Johnny Depp or Amber Heard?

1 hour ago
 Govt committee to make railways best, safe public ..

Govt committee to make railways best, safe public transport

2 hours ago
 Why is vivo X80 Currently the Top Flagship Smartph ..

Why is vivo X80 Currently the Top Flagship Smartphone in Pakistan?

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.