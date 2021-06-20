RugbyU: French Top 14 Result
Sumaira FH 15 minutes ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 02:10 AM
Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :French Top 14 result on Saturday: Semi-finals Toulouse 24 Bordeaux-Begles 21 Played on FridayLa Rochelle 19 Racing92 6
