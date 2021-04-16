UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Adds 8,995 COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 04:00 PM

Russia adds 8,995 COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :-- Russia confirmed 8,995 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 4,684,148, the official monitoring and response center said Friday.

The national COVID-19 death toll rose by 397 to 104,795 in the past day, while the number of the country's recoveries grew by 9,109 to 4,310,557.

Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 2,476 new cases, taking its total to 1,058,699.

More than 125.1 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

OPPO brings to you Hum TV’s new drama Tanaa Bana ..

3 minutes ago

Transfer of land in Jati Umrah reversed: Shahzad A ..

12 minutes ago

Imran Khan is unfit for Prime Minister Office, say ..

25 minutes ago

Shaukat Tareen appointed new finance minister

51 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,843 new COVID-19 cases, 1,506 reco ..

51 minutes ago

PM inaugurates Kamyab Jawan programme in Sukkur

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.