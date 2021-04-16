Russia adds 8,995 COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :-- Russia confirmed 8,995 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 4,684,148, the official monitoring and response center said Friday.

The national COVID-19 death toll rose by 397 to 104,795 in the past day, while the number of the country's recoveries grew by 9,109 to 4,310,557.

Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 2,476 new cases, taking its total to 1,058,699.

More than 125.1 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country.