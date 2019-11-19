UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Beat Reigning Champions Croatia In Davis Cup Opener

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 02:10 AM

Russia beat reigning champions Croatia in Davis Cup opener

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Croatia opened their title defence with a loss to Russia at the inaugural Davis Cup Finals in Madrid on Monday as victories from Andrey Rublev and Karen Khachanov got the two-time winners off to a strong start.

World number 17 Khachanov clinched the point for Russia by fighting back to beat Croatian number one Borna Coric 6-7 (4/7), 6-4, 6-4, after Rublev had earlier seen off Borna Gojo 6-3, 6-3.

Russia, who are without US Open runner-up Daniil Medvedev due to exhaustion, can wrap up a place in the quarter-finals with victory over Rafael Nadal's Spain in their second Group B tie on Tuesday.

The 18 nations have been split into six groups of three at the Caja Magica, with the pool winners and two best runners up to play in the last eight of the first edition of the revamped tournament.

The teams face off in two best-of-three-set singles matches and one doubles rubber in each tie.

Khachanov and Rublev will take on Ivan Dodig and Nikola Mektic in the doubles later on Monday, with every rubber possibly crucial in case teams finish level on points.

- Canada down Italy - Canada claimed victory over well-fancied Italy to strike first in Group F.

World number 12 Fabio Fognini slumped to a 7-6 (7/5), 7-5 defeat by Vasek Pospisil, ranked 150th, before rising star Denis Shapovalov edged out Matteo Berrettini 7-6 (7/5), 6-7 (3/7), 7-6 (7/5).

"I'm really happy to get the win against a player like Matteo who has had such a good season," said Shapovalov.

"I always love representing my country... It's not often you get to play as a team, so it's amazing." Shapovalov and Pospisil were due to face Simone Bolelli and Lorenzo Sonego in the doubles.

Italy, who won their only Davis Cup title in 1976, were the favourites in Group F with Fognini and Berrettini both having enjoyed excellent seasons.

The 20-year-old Shapovalov saved three set points before snatching the first set in a tie-break, only for Berrettini to level the match in a second-set breaker.

A clash without a single break of serve, was decided by another tie-break, with Shapovalov reeling off the last three points to win after two hours and 52 minutes on court.

Canada take on the United States on Tuesday, with Italy facing the Americans the following day.

Belgium made a victorious start in Group D with back-to-back singles wins against Colombia.

The South Americans are playing at the top level of Davis Cup tennis for the first time, having never played in the old World Group.

Steve Darcis saw off Santiago Giraldo 6-3, 6-2, before world number 11 David Goffin had to battle back from a set down to avoid a shock against 194th-ranked Daniel Elahi Galan Riveros, winning 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Related Topics

Tennis World Russia Canada Santiago Split David Madrid Spain Italy United States Croatia Colombia Rafael Nadal From Best Top Court US Open Love

Recent Stories

Al Tayer chairs fourth meeting of Ministry of Poss ..

46 minutes ago

Dubai Islamic Bank closes landmark $750 million Su ..

46 minutes ago

UAEJJF, Special Olympics UAE sign MoU to aid devel ..

46 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company Board restr ..

1 hour ago

RAK Ruler condoles death of Sultan bin Zayed

1 hour ago

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain condoles death of Sultan b ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.