Russia Lists US, Czech Republic As 'unfriendly States'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 09:30 PM

Russia lists US, Czech Republic as 'unfriendly states'

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :Russia on Friday formally designated the United States and the Czech Republic as "unfriendly states" amid persisting tensions with the West.

The Russian government released a list of "unfriendly states" that now includes the US and the Czech Republic. The Czech embassy will be allowed to employ no more than 19 Russian nationals and the US embassy none at all, Moscow said.

