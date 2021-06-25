UrduPoint.com
Russian Military Helicopter Crash Kills Three

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 12:40 AM

Russian military helicopter crash kills three

Saint Petersburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :A Russian military helicopter on a training flight crashed on Thursday evening near Saint Petersburg, killing three people, local authorities said.

The Mi-8, which belonged to the Russian National Guard (Rosgvardia), was carrying three crew members who were all killed in the crash, according to a spokesperson quoted by the local online news site Fontanka.

The helicopter went down in the Gathina region in northwest Russia "following an air incident" while on a training flight, according to the same source.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

