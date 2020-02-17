Ruud bags maiden ATP title at Buenos Aires, first for Norway

(@FahadShabbir)

Buenos Aires, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :Casper Ruud became the first Norwegian to win an ATP title on Sunday after seeing off Pedro Sousa in straight sets 6-1, 6-4 in the final at Buenos Aires.

World number 45 Ruud made short work of Sousa, who is ranked 145th, with the 21-year-old seeing off his opponent in little more than an hour.

The win should move Ruud up to 34th in the ATP world rankings, which will be his best ever placing.