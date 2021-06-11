UrduPoint.com
RwandAir Suspends Flights To Uganda Over COVID-19 Resurgence

Fri 11th June 2021

KAMPALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :-- RwandAir announced Thursday the suspension of its flights to and from Uganda's Entebbe International Airport, due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in Uganda.

The measure will be in place until further notice, the Rwandan national carrier said in an announcement on its official website.

"Affected customers can re-book and fly at a later date once flights resume at no additional cost or request a refund," the airline tweeted.

Uganda has been suffering from another upsurge in COVID-19 infections, with 7-day average of daily new cases climbing from around 100 in late May to near 1,000 in the week starting June 6.

The national tally of cases rose by 1,438 to 56,949 on Thursday. The country remains in partial lockdowns as social gatherings and inter-district travel are prohibited.

