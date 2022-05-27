S. Korea reports 16,584 new COVID-19 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :South Korea reported 16,584 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Thursday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 18,053,287, the health authorities said on Friday.

The daily caseload was down from 18,816 in the previous day, and lower than 25,120 tallied a week earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The health authorities believed that the daily caseload has been on the decline following the Omicron variant-driven resurgence, which may have peaked in the middle of March.

Among the new cases, 49 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 32,664.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 207, down 36 from the previous day.

A total of 40 more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 24,103. The total fatality rate was 0.13 percent.

The number of people who received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines was 86.9 percent of the total population, and the figure for those getting booster jabs was 64.9 percent.