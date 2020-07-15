UrduPoint.com
S. Korea Reports 39 More COVID-19 Cases, 13,551 In Total

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 01:10 PM

S. Korea reports 39 more COVID-19 cases, 13,551 in total

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :South Korea reported 39 more cases of COVID-19 as of 0:00 a.m. Wednesday local time compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 13,551.

The daily caseload stayed below 40 for two straight days due to the continued small cluster infections and imported cases.

Of the new cases, 28 were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 1,919.

It continued to increase in double digits for 20 straight days.

No more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 289. The total fatality rate stood at 2.13 percent.

A total of 66 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 12,348. The total recovery rate was 91.1 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 1.43 million people, among whom 1,394,468 tested negative for the virus and 23,297 are being checked.

