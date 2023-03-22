UrduPoint.com

S. Korea's Automotive Export Hits Record High In February

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2023 | 06:00 PM

S. Korea's automotive export hits record high in February

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :South Korea's automotive export hit a record high in February thanks to robust demand for eco-friendly vehicles, government data showed Wednesday.

Car shipment soared 47.1 percent from a year earlier to 5.6 billion U.S. Dollars in February, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

The latest figure marks the country's highest monthly auto shipment, which has continued to grow for the seventh consecutive month since August last year.

The number of exported vehicles was 222,934 in February, up 34.8 percent from a year earlier.

Export for eco-friendly cars jumped 83.4 percent to 2.02 billion dollars during the cited period, while the number of the exported units surged 61.6 percent to a record high of 63,000.

The number of vehicles manufactured in local factories increased 30.2 percent over the year to 343,575 in February on the back of the eased supply disruption of semiconductors used to make cars.

Related Topics

Vehicles February August From Government Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure wins &#039;E ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure wins &#039;Excellence in Governance - Mari ..

19 minutes ago
 5,000 Google Scholarships, 6-month free of cost Co ..

5,000 Google Scholarships, 6-month free of cost Coursera training announced, PIT ..

24 minutes ago
 Emirates Health Services announces Ramadan operati ..

Emirates Health Services announces Ramadan operating hours

34 minutes ago
 ADNEC Group receives BSI Kitemark Innovation Manag ..

ADNEC Group receives BSI Kitemark Innovation Management Certification

49 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler opens Jarir Bookstore in Sharjah

Sharjah Ruler opens Jarir Bookstore in Sharjah

49 minutes ago
 Hazza bin Zayed congratulates UAE Rulers on Holy M ..

Hazza bin Zayed congratulates UAE Rulers on Holy Month of Ramadan

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.