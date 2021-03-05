UrduPoint.com
Saalbach Downhill Cancelled Due To Bad Weather

Fri 05th March 2021

Saalbach, Austria, March 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :The men's alpine skiing World Cup downhill race at Saalbach-Hinterglemm was suspended and then cancelled Friday after fog and snow on the piste made it impossible for the meeting to go ahead.

Just nine of the day's racers managed to complete their runs in Austria, with Italy's Dominik Paris the fastest, 0.07sec ahead of home hope Vincent Kriechmayr.

The race was suspended after Frenchman Johan Clarey's run as fog joined the continuous snowfall on the course.

After almost an hour of delay organisers then decided to cancel the race, without saying whether the downhill would be rescheduled for another day.

That means Paris' time will not count as at least 30 skiers need to race for the results to be valid.

A second downhill run is scheduled for Saturday, with a super-G on Sunday.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

