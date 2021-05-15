Safety of media 'paramount responsibility,' WHouse tells Israel after Gaza attack hits AP

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2021 ) :The White House said Saturday it has cautioned Israel about the importance of protecting independent media after an Israeli airstrike in Gaza destroyed a building housing the bureaus of the Associated Press and Al Jazeera.

"We have communicated directly to the Israelis that ensuring the safety and security of journalists and independent media is a paramount responsibility," White House press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted.