Safety Of Media 'paramount Responsibility,' WHouse Tells Israel After Gaza Attack Hits AP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 15th May 2021 | 08:20 PM

Safety of media 'paramount responsibility,' WHouse tells Israel after Gaza attack hits AP

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2021 ) :The White House said Saturday it has cautioned Israel about the importance of protecting independent media after an Israeli airstrike in Gaza destroyed a building housing the bureaus of the Associated Press and Al Jazeera.

"We have communicated directly to the Israelis that ensuring the safety and security of journalists and independent media is a paramount responsibility," White House press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

