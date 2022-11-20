SAGO Issues Sixth Tender to Import 595,000 Tons of Wheat

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :The Saudi Grains Organization (SAGO) announced today that it has issued the sixth tender for this year to import (595,000 MT) of wheat to be supplied during (April-June 2023).

Governor of SAGO Eng.

Ahmad Al-Fares stated that the tender comes within the Organization's plan to maintain the strategic stocks of wheat and meet the demand from the milling companies.

He added that the specified quantity is distributed to (10) shipments; (3) shipments to be delivered to Jeddah Islamic Port, (3) shipments to be delivered to Yanbu Commercial Port, (3) shipments to be delivered to King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam and (1) shipment to be delivered to Jazan Port.