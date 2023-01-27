ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :As many as 45 (larger-than-life scale) paintings were put on display on Friday at the National College of Arts (NCA) Rawalpindi.

The art pieces are displayed as an installation while the display is part of a week-long degree show at NCA.

"My major concern is medium, which is paint, through application, strokes and texture I paint boundless unidentified spaces and events which have relative position and direction. My installations are also part of my art piece as I used found wood to build them and keep them raw in a form as I wanted to change conventional hanging or frames," said Sara while talking to APP "For my thesis, I choose to paint as an object. I am creating colour-scape and unidentified forms. To express and communicate through a medium and strokes has been an important tool for me. Putting paint on surfaces gives me the time to think and deconstruct my reactions to certain events.

Creating textures and depth through the layering of colour, allows the observer to witness the stages. My artwork has to be a substantial, self-contained, weighty object in its own right. The handling of paint and the interaction between the medium and the surface to which it is applied is a Primary consideration within my practice. My process is one that is open to diversion as I respond to qualities of the medium", she said.

Using the medium of emulsion, acrylics and mixed media, the abstract nature of the work is open to interpretation, however, the viewer is invited to consider the theme of organic, artificial, transience and entropy. Arrangements are less compositional as the artist combines practices of colour field painting with that of gestural painting. Layers of multiple applications have been torn off revealing the colour underneath.