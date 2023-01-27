UrduPoint.com

Sara Khan's Symbolic Art Work Goes On Display

Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Sara Khan's symbolic art work goes on display

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :As many as 45 (larger-than-life scale) paintings were put on display on Friday at the National College of Arts (NCA) Rawalpindi.

The art pieces are displayed as an installation while the display is part of a week-long degree show at NCA.

"My major concern is medium, which is paint, through application, strokes and texture I paint boundless unidentified spaces and events which have relative position and direction. My installations are also part of my art piece as I used found wood to build them and keep them raw in a form as I wanted to change conventional hanging or frames," said Sara while talking to APP "For my thesis, I choose to paint as an object. I am creating colour-scape and unidentified forms. To express and communicate through a medium and strokes has been an important tool for me. Putting paint on surfaces gives me the time to think and deconstruct my reactions to certain events.

Creating textures and depth through the layering of colour, allows the observer to witness the stages. My artwork has to be a substantial, self-contained, weighty object in its own right. The handling of paint and the interaction between the medium and the surface to which it is applied is a Primary consideration within my practice. My process is one that is open to diversion as I respond to qualities of the medium", she said.

Using the medium of emulsion, acrylics and mixed media, the abstract nature of the work is open to interpretation, however, the viewer is invited to consider the theme of organic, artificial, transience and entropy. Arrangements are less compositional as the artist combines practices of colour field painting with that of gestural painting. Layers of multiple applications have been torn off revealing the colour underneath.

Related Topics

Rawalpindi Media

Recent Stories

Pakistan strongly condemns Israel’s brutal attac ..

Pakistan strongly condemns Israel’s brutal attack in Palestine

34 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs now provides possibility of clea ..

Abu Dhabi Customs now provides possibility of clearing goods for non-resident in ..

1 hour ago
 ECP sets March 16 as date for by-polls on vacant s ..

ECP sets March 16 as date for by-polls on vacant seats of PTI

1 hour ago
 PM says Pakistan to sign agreement with IMF this m ..

PM says Pakistan to sign agreement with IMF this month

3 hours ago
 US funding to improve civilian law enforcement cap ..

US funding to improve civilian law enforcement capacity: Donald Blome

4 hours ago
 Bugti Stadium enclosures to be named after modern- ..

Bugti Stadium enclosures to be named after modern-day stars

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.