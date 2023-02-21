UrduPoint.com

Sarangi Season 6 Explores Hidden Talents Of Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2023 | 10:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :A star-studded event Sarangi Season 6 finale was arranged here late Tuesday by Serena Hotels under its Cultural Diplomacy to promote the hidden talents of Pakistan by showcasing their musical skills to a wider audience.

The event was an opportunity to become the nation's rising stars. Sarangi, a music initiative has been encouraging young and talented singers and bands to celebrate cultural heritage through their music. For season 6, a total of 360 contestants participated in the competition, of which 5 were selected by professional jury members.

The five shortlisted contestants from varying backgrounds provided an intriguing mix of musical talent on display, including Asma Aslam from Karachi, Muqaddas Younas from Lahore, Minhas Khan from Islamabad, Sajjad Ali Hussain from Faisalabad, and Rahat Francis from Quetta.

Their experience and training were reflected in their vocal styles as they performed in front of over 300 guests, including a large number of diplomats, government functionaries, corporate heads, businessmen, and music lovers; proving their mettle to the highly acclaimed musical genius Sarmad Ghafoor, whose well-known works include Atif Aslam's two platinum albums including Jal Pari' and he is the man behind the music of last year's cinematic hit 'The legend of Maula Jatt.

" The other members of the jury panel consisting of illustrious Qawwal Asif Ali Santoo, who was under the tutelage of the Great Legend Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, along with the melodious Aima Baig, who rose to fame with the 2017 songs from the movie 'Lahore se Aagey' and has since been mesmerizing the audience with her performances.

The jury unanimously decided on Sajjad Ali Hussain as the winner of Sarangi Season 6, whose first album will be produced by a professional production studio with the support of Serena Hotel. The other performers were also presented with awards.

