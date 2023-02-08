UrduPoint.com

Saudi Al-Hilal FC Qualifies For Final Match Of FIFA Club World Cup After Defeating Brazilian Flamengo

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2023 | 11:20 AM

Saudi Al-Hilal FC qualifies for final match of FIFA Club World Cup after defeating Brazilian Flamengo

Tangier, Morocco, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Al-Hilal FC of Saudi Arabia qualified for the final match of the FIFA Club World Cup 2023, after winning 3-1 against the Brazilian Flamengo at Tangier Grand Stadium, Kingdom of Morocco, today, Tuesday .

Al-Hilal's player Salem Al-Dosari scored the first and second goals at the 4th minute and the 9th of the first half's extra time from a penalty kick. At the 70th minute, Luciano Vietto added the third goal for the Saudi team, while Pedro scored for Flamengo at the first minute of the extra time of the second half.

Accordingly, Al-Hilal waits for the winner of Wednesday's match between Spanish Real Madrid and Egyptian Al-Ahly prior to the final match, next Saturday at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in the Moroccan city of Tangier.

Related Topics

World Saudi FIFA Salem Tangier Saudi Arabia Morocco From Real Madrid Flamengo

Recent Stories

Dar apprises Korean envoy for potential investment ..

Dar apprises Korean envoy for potential investment area

12 minutes ago
 Turkiye-Syria Quake: Death toll rises to 8,300

Turkiye-Syria Quake: Death toll rises to 8,300

16 minutes ago
 Joint session of Parliament being held in Islamaba ..

Joint session of Parliament being held in Islamabad today

31 minutes ago
 dans, MBRSC sign MoU for Aerospace Communications, ..

Dans, MBRSC sign MoU for Aerospace Communications, Navigation and Surveillance I ..

37 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 8th Feb ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 8th February 2023

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.