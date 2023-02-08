Saudi Al-Hilal FC qualifies for final match of FIFA Club World Cup after defeating Brazilian Flamengo

(@FahadShabbir)

Tangier, Morocco, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Al-Hilal FC of Saudi Arabia qualified for the final match of the FIFA Club World Cup 2023, after winning 3-1 against the Brazilian Flamengo at Tangier Grand Stadium, Kingdom of Morocco, today, Tuesday .

Al-Hilal's player Salem Al-Dosari scored the first and second goals at the 4th minute and the 9th of the first half's extra time from a penalty kick. At the 70th minute, Luciano Vietto added the third goal for the Saudi team, while Pedro scored for Flamengo at the first minute of the extra time of the second half.

Accordingly, Al-Hilal waits for the winner of Wednesday's match between Spanish Real Madrid and Egyptian Al-Ahly prior to the final match, next Saturday at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in the Moroccan city of Tangier.