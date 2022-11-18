UrduPoint.com

"Saudi Arabia A Strategic Partner For Thailand, The APEC Nations" Deputy Spokesperson Thai Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published November 18, 2022 | 05:00 PM

"Saudi Arabia a Strategic Partner for Thailand, the APEC Nations" Deputy Spokesperson Thai Foreign Ministry

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Director General of the Information Department of the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs Natapanu Nopakun on Friday affirmed that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is a friendly nation and a significant partner of the Kingdom of Thailand.

" In a statement to Saudi Press Agency (SPA), he said that "we are honored by the visit of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to the Kingdom of Thailand." He asserted that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is the guest of honor of the ongoing Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum, expressing his satisfaction for the continuation of bilateral discussions on enhancing relations and opening new horizons in a number of fields, including investment, economy and trade through a number of meetings that will take place between investors of the two countries.

He pointed out the importance of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as a strategic partner for Thailand and the APEC nations and its influence in the world's politics and economy.

He further stated that the Kingdom of Thailand wants to open trade and investment through hosting the APEC forum in order to speed up the investment process and work to create a free zone among member states in Asia and the Pacific in order to achieve balance and sustainability in a number of areas that benefit the peoples of the region.

