Saudi Chess Club Organizes Makkah Championship With Participation Of 100 International Players

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 07, 2023 | 12:40 PM

RIYADH, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :The Saudi Chess Club, registered on the Hawi portal, recently organized the Makkah Chess Championship. This prestigious event brought together 100 international players and was sponsored by the Saudi and Asian Chess Federations.

The tournament was hosted by Umm Al-Qura University in Makkah. Chairman of the board of Directors of the Saudi Chess Federation and CEO of the Asian Chess Federation, Abdullah bin Salem Al-Wahshi, had the honour of crowning the top three winners.

Egyptian player Sameh Sadeq secured first place, followed by Saudi player Ahmed Al-Harthi in second place, and Egyptian player Abdulrahim Jamal claimed third place.

The Makkah Chess Championship is part of a series of events organized by amateur clubs represented by the Saudi Chess Club. These events are supervised by the National Portal for Hobbies (Hawi) with the goal of developing the hobby sector, an important aspect of Saudi Vision 2030.

This initiative also aims to support amateur clubs in the region in collaboration with the Saudi and Asian Chess Federations and the host, Umm Al-Qura University. Such events contribute significantly to expanding the base of chess players and enabling individuals of different ages to pursue their hobbies.

