Saudi Islamic Affairs Ministry Delivers 300,000 Copies Of Holy Quran To Mauritania

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Saudi Islamic affairs ministry delivers 300,000 copies of Holy Quran to Mauritania

Nouakchot, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance represented by King Fahd Complex for Printing of the Holy Quran, delivered today 300,000 copies of the Holy Quran in various sizes to the Republic of Mauritania as a gift from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

They will be distributed among participants in the annual the Holy Quran and Prophet's sunnah competition, which is under the sponsorship of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.

The gift was delivered during a ceremony in Nouakchott at the Holy Quran Center of Mauritania's Ministry of Islamic Affairs which was attended by Saudi Ambassador to Mauritania Mohammed bin Ayed Al-Balawi and Mauritanian officials.

Delivering a speech at the ceremony, Al-Balawi said that the gift from the Kingdom's leadership comes in continuation of the care and attention the Kingdom pays to the Holy Quran.

