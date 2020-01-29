Saudi king affirms 'steadfast' support for Palestinian rights

(@FahadShabbir)

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Saudi Arabia's King Salman affirmed the kingdom's "steadfast" support for Palestinian rights in a phone call with Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas, state media said Wednesday.

The king stands by the Palestinian people and supports "their options and what achieves their hopes and aspirations," the SPA state news agency said after the Saudi foreign ministry voiced appreciation for the new US peace plan for the Mideast.