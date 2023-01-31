Saudi media forum signs partnership with World Association of news publishers

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :The Saudi Media Forum and the World Association of Newspapers and news Publishers (WAN-IFRA) signed a strategic partnership to enhance media cooperation in the second edition of the Forum, which is scheduled to be held in Riyadh from February 20-21, 2023.

The partnership includes the participation of senior officials of the WAN-IFRA in the activities of the Saudi Media Forum through discussion sessions and workshops. -