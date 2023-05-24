UrduPoint.com

Saudi Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Meets President, Members Of UIP

Sumaira FH Published May 24, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Asuncion, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :The Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Cabinet Member, and Climate Affairs Envoy, Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir, met with Enrique Duarte, the President of Union Industrial Paraguay (UIP) in the Republic of Paraguay.

The meeting, which was held at the UIP headquarters in the Paraguayan capital, Asuncion, addressed issues of common interest.

Al-Jubeir held an open discussion session with UIP members, several businessmen, and officials in Paraguay, during which he reviewed several of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's initiatives and the Saudi Vision 2030.

Several officials from the two sides attended the meeting.

