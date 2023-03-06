UrduPoint.com

Saudi Ministry Of Investment Organizes Industrial Investment Conference On P&TI

Published March 06, 2023

Houston, Mar 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :The Ministry of Investment of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is slated to organize the Industrial Investment Conference on Petrochemicals and Transformation Industries (P&TI) in cooperation with the Saudi-US business Council scheduled to be held in the USA city of Houston, Texas, on March 15, 2023.

The conference schedule includes introductory presentations and panel discussions on some objectives of the national strategies as well as the investment aspirations and opportunities available in the petrochemicals and transformation industries sector by 2030 and linking those industries with the clean energy opportunities to form zero petro-and-transformation industries complexes aiming to upgrading the production capacities and guaranteeing the integration of petro-and-transformation industries supply applications to maximize the economic and social impact of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, it was reported today (on Monday).

Holding the event in Houston is considered an appropriate chance for communicating with US giant companies to secure cooperation in studying investment opportunities, attracting vast investments in this field, empowering advanced industries of Saudi Arabia, benefiting from its industrial transformation to reach a wider international market and providing the necessary support for such industries, including finance, incentives or raw material feedstock for a carbon-free industrial future in the Kingdom together with securing innovative solutions for a modern civilized concept.

Representatives of 12 governments and conglomerates are set to take part in the event.

Saudi Arabia is considered among the world's leading producers of basic petrochemical materials, currently a rapidly progressing industry towards making the Kingdom a pioneer in the zone of specialized petro-and-transformation industries.

