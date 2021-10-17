Scotland shock Bangladesh with six-run win at T20 World Cup

Muscat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :Chris Greaves starred with bat and ball as Scotland shocked Bangladesh with a six-run win on the opening day of the Twenty20 World Cup on Sunday.

Greaves' 28-ball 45 guided Scotland to 140-9 and he then took two key wickets with his leg spin to keep down Bangladesh to 134-7 in the second first-round match of the day in Muscat.

Pace bowler Brad Wheal returned figures of 3-24 as world number six Bangladesh suffered an early setback in their fight to make the Super 12 stage.