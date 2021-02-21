UrduPoint.com
Seven From Niger Electoral Commission Killed In Blast: Official

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 11:30 PM

Seven from Niger electoral commission killed in blast: official

Niamey, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :Seven members of Niger's electoral commission were killed Sunday when their vehicle hit a mine and exploded in the western Tillaberi region near Mali, the governor told AFP.

"I had the news around midday (1100 GMT) that there were seven killed when the vehicle blew up on a mine. They are the heads of polling stations and their secretaries" recruited by the commission, Governor Tidjani Ibrahim Katiella told AFP.

