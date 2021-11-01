UrduPoint.com

Several Passengers Injured As Trains Collide In England

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 08:30 AM

Several passengers injured as trains collide in England

London, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Several passengers were injured after two trains collided in southern England on Sunday, official sources said.

Local media talked of around a dozen walking wounded.

"We are currently at the scene of the train accident, involving two trains between Andover and Salisbury," local police tweeted.

A spokesperson for the national Network Rail company said the last carriage of one of the trains was derailed after hitting an object as it exited a tunnel near Salisbury station, before being rear-ended by the second train.

The accident happened around 7 pm (1900 GMT), involving a train from London's Waterloo Station and a Bristol train.

"There are reports of injuries and the emergency services are on site along with railway first responders," the spokesperson said Transport police reported that a centre had been opened to receive the injured.

Transport Minister Grant Shapps announced an enquiry into the accident.

"We need to understand how this happened to prevent" a repeat in the future, he said on Twitter.

According to the transport police, a centre has been opened to receive the victims.

