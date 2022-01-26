Shah Alla Ditta centuries old Buddhist caves attract visitors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Shah Allah Ditta a centuries old Buddhist caves located at the foothills of the Margalla Hills in Federal capital was attracting a large number of visitors.

The Buddhist caves were believed to be hundred years old and were used as route to Gandharan City of Taxila.

Karim Ahmed, a visitor said that this place is very peaceful and calm, adding that he always enjoy visiting here with his family.

The fresh water spring is also close to the caves which further increase the beauty and attraction of the site. Few food outlets were also available near the caves which facilitate the visitors with fresh snakes and foods.

A food outlet owner said that people are coming to Shah Alla Dita caves and particularly on weekend more people visit this place.

According to Capital Development Authority (CDA), relics of the Buddhist era dating back to the 8th century can be found here along with burnt diyas and trees with amulets tied to them. These caves are next to the shrine and tomb of Shah Allah Ditta.

The caves were also known as the "Sadhu ka Bagh", "Losar Baoli" or Stepwell nearby way up in the Margalla Hills.

The site present number of small spots to see, it is a nice place also for family picnic.

Archaeological evidence indicates that the caves and the platform-like formations surrounding the area were first used for meditation by Buddhist monks and later by Hindu Sadhus before Muslim ascetics took over during the Mughal period.

The caves were surrounded by the great Margalla hills which increase the beauty of this area.