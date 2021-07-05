Shanghai gold futures close higher

SHANGHAI, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Gold futures closed higher Monday in daytime trading on the Shanghai Futures Exchange.

The most active gold contract for December 2021 delivery was up 1.92 Yuan (about 30 U.S. cents) to close at 373.88 yuan a gram.

The total trading volume for 8 listed gold futures contracts on the exchange was 179,394 lots, with a turnover of about 67.06 billion yuan.

China launched gold futures in January 2008.